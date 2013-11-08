70-year-old fights off would be rapist - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

70-year-old fights off would be rapist

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The President is visiting the Port of New Orleans today. He's expected to speak about the need to boost exports and spend more on U.S. infrastructure projects like ports, roads and airports.

Also today, doctors may be able to spot signs of autism in the first months of life. They found children who were later diagnosed with autism would hold eye contact less and less as they aged.

Plus, a New York rapper claims the NYPD gives new meaning to the term "rap sheet" – by making him rap to get out of custody.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old woman fights off a would-be rapist. How did she do it? Find out HERE.

In weather, we started off chilly, but an abundance of sunshine will get us to the middle or upper 60's by mid afternoon. However, temperatures are expected to drop quickly once the sun sets.   What will that mean for all those football games tonight, and what can we expect over the weekend? Cedric is filling in for Ben today, so look for his live, local forecast at noon for all the answers to your weather questions. We'll also have a look at the havoc caused by that huge typhoon in the Philippines.

Remember, you can always watch us online at http://www.kplctv.com/ and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

