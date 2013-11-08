70-year-old fights off would be rapist

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The President is visiting the Port of New Orleans today. He's expected to speak about the need to boost exports and spend more on U.S. infrastructure projects like ports, roads and airports.

Also today, doctors may be able to spot signs of autism in the first months of life. They found children who were later diagnosed with autism would hold eye contact less and less as they aged.

Plus, a New York rapper claims the NYPD gives new meaning to the term "rap sheet" – by making him rap to get out of custody.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old woman fights off a would-be rapist. How did she do it? Find out HERE.

In weather, we started off chilly, but an abundance of sunshine will get us to the middle or upper 60's by mid afternoon. However, temperatures are expected to drop quickly once the sun sets. What will that mean for all those football games tonight, and what can we expect over the weekend? Cedric is filling in for Ben today, so look for his live, local forecast at noon for all the answers to your weather questions. We'll also have a look at the havoc caused by that huge typhoon in the Philippines.

