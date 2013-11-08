7 more days for bucks-only hunting in Kisatchie

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Deer hunters are getting an extra seven days in designated areas within the Kisatchie National Forest for bucks-only still hunting with firearms for the 2013-14 deer season.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission added Nov. 22-28 on Thursday. The U.S. Forest Service requested the additional week be added to this year's season to provide additional hunting opportunities during the Thanksgiving week holiday.

The still hunt, bucks-only, modern-firearms areas within Kisatchie include Catahoula (Grant and Rapides parishes), Winn (Winn, Grant & Natchitoches parishes), Kisatchie Ranger Districts (Natchitoches Parish), Evangeline Unit of the Calcasieu Ranger District (Rapides Parish), and the Vernon Unit of the Calcasieu Ranger District (Vernon Parish, excluding Fort Polk/Vernon WMA).

Previously approved dates for those areas include Nov. 2-21, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 14-29. These dates haven't changed.

