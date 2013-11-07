CPPJ approves sewerage expansion tax for April vote

It's official, Calcasieu voters will get to make a choice that will impact development for decades to come.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury gave the green light to putting a ¼ cent sales tax on the ballot in April.

Approving a new tax to expand sewage lines in unincorporated areas is an idea that's been discussed for years.

"The sewer plan is to start a backbone system to get sewage into the main corridors outside of cities within the parish," said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam.

Beam said the big purpose of the sewage plan is economic development.

"Infrastructure, which sewage is a part of, is critical to get more business," said Beam.

But for those still concerned, Beam said the impact is less severe by reducing the road and garbage tax for all areas with the exception of Ward 1 (Moss Bluff/Gillis).

Beam also said for Ward 1, there will be a lot of benefit for what is built.

While the sewage tax is new, other taxes were renewed.

Mosquito control, criminal justice, the regional airport and Mallard Junction Water District were all renewed.

The sewerage expansion was the only additional tax added.

The public can vote on these items on April 5.

