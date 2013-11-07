Cameron LNG hosts open house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron LNG hosts open house

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Cameron LNG, near Hackberry, will get a lot bigger thanks to a $6 billion expansion.

Officials say they're in the latter stages of development and wanted to update the public on the project.

Thursday's open house was held in Sulphur.

"This country's had an explosion in natural gas production and we, along with other proponents, are looking at taking that gas, liquefying it and shipping it to foreign markets," explained Mark Nelson, Vice President of Sempra.

And officials say they're close to construction.

"We're hopeful that construction begins in the second quarter of next year. We're continuing to wait on a federal energy regulatory environmental permit which we hope to have in the first quarter next year," said Nelson.

Various booths were setup with officials' on-hand to provide information and answer questions from people like Curtis Andrus, who says he came to hear more about how it will help the area.

"I pass it every day going to work and I'm thinking about them adding on, which will make it very big, very big. The people in this neighborhood need work," said Andrus.

Most people who attended said they wanted to get more information, but others wanted to hear about job opportunities and there was a booth just for that.

Plant Manager, Randy Oakley said, "We'll have approximately 140 new positions we'll be filling. Approximately 50 of those will be operator positions, another 30-40 in the maintenance side."

And SOWELA officials who attended said they're preparing students for many of those jobs.

"We're very excited. We have new buildings going up and a training center available. And we are ready and willing to educate and get those students back into the work force," said Financial Aid Director, Anna Daigle.

Nelson added, "Think about the employment opportunities in this region for kids who may have otherwise wanted to leave the region now have a reason to stay."

Job postings can be found here: http://cameron.sempralng.com/jobs.html

