CITGO official: No injuries from fire at reformer unit

CITGO officials say there was a fire contained inside a heater at A Reformer Unit at CITGO Lake Charles Refinery on Thursday afternoon and there were no injuries.



According to a statement from Dana Keel, a CITGO spokesperson, the equipment affected was shut down per "operational procedures."

"All appropriate agencies have been notified and an investigation will begin immediately. The remainder of the refinery operation is under normal production," Keel said.

"The health, safety and security of our employees and the communities in which we live and work is our number one priority, and we are doing everything in our power to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," Keel continued.

More on later editions.



