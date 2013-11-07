CPSO holds basic law enforcement graduation ceremony

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy held its 106th basic law enforcement graduation ceremony on Thursday morning.

Thirty-three cadets, representing all of area law enforcement, took part in the event in the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The CPSO Academy trains all area Sheriff's Office and Police agency recruits for a five-parish area.

