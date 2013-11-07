Moss Bluff Middle hosts breakfast for veterans

Students at Moss Bluff Middle School got up early Thursday morning to help cook up and serve a big breakfast for local veterans and active military members.

They served up some tasty and healthy breakfast fare, buffet-style, for the veterans.

Eighth grader Sarah O'Neil said, "We are cooking up food for veterans and we hope they have a wonderful time. We have a lot of food. We have biscuits, sausage, eggs, and we have fruit salad, we have a bunch of good food. They served us so now I feel like it's our turn to serve them back."

The breakfast was followed by a student assembly.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.