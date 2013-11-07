Nearly 300 counts of forgery lands Lake Charles woman in jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nearly 300 counts of forgery lands Lake Charles woman in jail

Kristin D. Brady (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Kristin D. Brady (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about the arrest of a 46-year-old Lake Charles woman for 294 counts of forgery. It all started when the owner of a local business called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office about an employee stealing from the company. You can read more HERE.

A 90-year-old veteran recounts his experiences of World War II to soldiers at Fort Polk.

Also today, during a medical emergency, every second counts, and new technology can help save time and lives.

Plus, after losing everything, including their two dogs, to a house fire, a North Carolina family is starting to recover – a process made a little easier by a generous gift from two police officers.

In weather, you can expect very brisk winds again today with some gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the north. Ben tells me high temperatures will not rise above the 60s this afternoon, and our temperatures tonight will drop back into the low to mid 40s. What about tomorrow and our weekend? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers to that and he'll have a peek into conditions on Veterans Day.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

