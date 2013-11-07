Reports: Kidnapped woman found alive, taken to hospital

KATC-TV in Lafayette is reporting that 29-year-old Bethany Arceneaux has been found alive in Duson and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



Lafayette Police say Arceneaux was kidnapped by 29-year-old Scott Thomas, of Leonville, on Wednesday.

The station reports that Scott Thomas is deceased and that he and Arceneaux's family members, who were searching for her, had a confrontation.



We'll have more information as it becomes available.



