Lake Charles woman facing 294 forgery charges

A Lake Charles woman is facing 294 counts of forgery, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said 46-year-old Kristin D. Brady is accused of forging her former employer's signature to cash over $250,000 worth of checks at a local bank. Myers said Brady for the company as a bookkeeper.

The alleged forgeries and theft happened between November 2010 and September 2013.

"During the investigation, CPSO detectives reviewed surveillance video from the local bank which captured Brady cashing the forged checks. After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brady, and on Wednesday, Brady was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center," Myers said.

In addition to the forgery counts, Brady is facing one count of theft over $1,500. Bond is set at $100,000 in the case.

