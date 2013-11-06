Testimony resumes in Day trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Testimony resumes in Day trial

Jaime Day (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jaime Day (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of Jaime Day in 14th Judicial District Court.

Day is accused of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile for the conditions of her former stepson, found by Sheriff's deputies in 2010.

On Tuesday, the alleged victim testified by closed-circuit television.

The boy, who was 9 at the time, and is now 12, said he was abused with household items, physically hit and starved for long periods of time.

The state's attorneys are calling their witnesses on Wednesday. They include a social worker who testified about her session with Day and the alleged victim. 

The latest witness to take the stand was a Calcasieu Parish School Board employee who was a counselor at the boy's school during the years in question.

KPLC's Gerron Jordan is following the case. You can look for his updates online and on-air on later editions. He is also tweeting live from the courtroom. Follow him on Twitter HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly