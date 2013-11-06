Testimony resumes in Day trial

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of Jaime Day in 14th Judicial District Court.

Day is accused of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile for the conditions of her former stepson, found by Sheriff's deputies in 2010.

On Tuesday, the alleged victim testified by closed-circuit television.

The boy, who was 9 at the time, and is now 12, said he was abused with household items, physically hit and starved for long periods of time.

The state's attorneys are calling their witnesses on Wednesday. They include a social worker who testified about her session with Day and the alleged victim.

The latest witness to take the stand was a Calcasieu Parish School Board employee who was a counselor at the boy's school during the years in question.

