Two accused in Sulphur burglary

A homeowner surprised two alleged burglars on Tuesday, according to Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats.

The incident also caused a lockdown at nearby R.W. Vincent School as a precautionary measure, Coats said.

It happened around 1:44 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a Cormack Street home in reference to a burglary in progress.

Coats said the homeowner returned, saw a door had been kicked in and spotted one of the men in the home.

After a confrontation between the homeowner and the man, the suspect fled on foot.

"Sulphur Police K-9 unit, who responded to the scene, was told by a witness that they observed a black male tossing a gun which was later found. The suspect was located and placed under arrest," Coats said. "From the description given by the homeowner, a short time later, another suspect involved in the burglary was located and arrested."

Danny Lee Wilfred, 27, and Domic Jamar Plumber, 25, both of Lake Charles, were booked into the Sulphur City Jail on charges of aggravated burglary.

Bonds have not been set.

Coats said R.W. Vincent was locked down for about an hour.

He said the investigation continues.

