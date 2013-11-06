Household items that invade your privacy

Good morning!

The Third Circuit court of Appeal affirms the life sentence of a man who killed a U.S. Marine from Lake Charles.

Also today, if you're planning to fly over the upcoming holidays, be mindful that luggage scales that decide if you'll pay an overweight charge may not always be correct.

Plus, for 45 million people in the U.S. allergies can be deadly. From bee stings to penicillin and peanuts, researchers have made a discovery they hope may one day end violent reactions.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect intermittent showers through the day, with higher rain chances later in the afternoon and into the evening as the cold front arrives. Thursday looks to be a chilly day – how cold will it get? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

