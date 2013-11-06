Household items that invade your privacy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Household items that invade your privacy

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The Third Circuit court of Appeal affirms the life sentence of a man who killed a U.S. Marine from Lake Charles.

Also today, if you're planning to fly over the upcoming holidays, be mindful that luggage scales that decide if you'll pay an overweight charge may not always be correct.

You can also find other consumer news on our website. For instance, you may not realize it, but there are some household items, like your laser printer, that could be invading your privacy.  Check it out HERE.

Plus, for 45 million people in the U.S. allergies can be deadly. From bee stings to penicillin and peanuts, researchers have made a discovery they hope may one day end violent reactions.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect intermittent showers through the day, with higher rain chances later in the afternoon and into the evening as the cold front arrives. Thursday looks to be a chilly day – how cold will it get? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. 

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

