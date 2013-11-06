McNeese to host senior recital

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

The McNeese State University Department of Performing Arts will present Zachary Alcantara and Stephanie LaCoste in a free senior trumpet recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre.

Alcantara is a senior music education major from Houston, Texas. At McNeese, he has served as principle trumpet in the Wind Symphony and is a member of the Trumpet Ensemble. He has held positions in the Jazz Band, Honors Brass Quartet and Quintet, basketball pep band and section leader and brass captain with the Pride of McNeese Marching Band. He performed with the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps in the summer of 2013 and also performs with the Lake Charles and Rapides symphonies. Alcantara is also a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He has received scholarships to attend the Rafael Mendez Brass Institute and currently holds a departmental music scholarship.

LaCoste, of Sulphur, is a double major in music education and music performance. She was a high school all-state trumpet player. In the summer of 2009 she was selected as second trumpet player with the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps from Santa Clara, Calif., while she toured Romania with the McNeese Jazz Ensemble in the summer of 2010. She has been a member of the McNeese Wind Symphony, Pride of McNeese Marching Band, Brass Quintet and Trumpet Ensemble. She has also performed with the Lake Charles Symphony and the Banners Jazz Band. LaCoste is a member of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity.

Alcantara's program includes "Spanish Dance" by Rodion Shchedrin, "Etude De Concert" by Marcel Poot, "Perpetuum Mobile" by Edvard Hagerup Bull, "Saloon Music" by Bruce Broughton and "Toot Suite" by Claude Bolling and will be assisted by Kenneth Lormand, bass, and Mathew McMillen, drums.

LaCoste's program includes "Trumpet Sonata" by Paul Hendemith, "Rainy Night Soliloquy" by Keith Gates, "Rustiques" by Eugene Bozza and "Someone to Watch Over Me" by George Gershwin.

The program will conclude with a duet on "Concerto for Two Trumpets" by Francesco Manfredini.

