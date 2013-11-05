New crane at Port of Lake Charles

Weighing in at 963 tons, standing 175-feet tall, the new ship unloader crane was officially moved from the barge to the dock Tuesday at the Port of Lake Charles.

Some say the crane is the tallest structure to ever make the passage between the Industrial Canal and Bulk Terminal One.

Its purpose is to unload cargo from a ship either onto a conveyor belt or directly onto a truck.

Officials say having two cranes will help tremendously.

On Friday, a new crane that unloads cargo from ships entered the Port of Lake Charles.

On Tuesday, it was taken off the barge and placed on the dock.

Port of Lake Charles Executive Director, Bill Rase, said, "It actually walked off of the barge this morning and of course, all the electrical has to be hooked up and any other things that has to be done to get the crane ready for action."

Rase said they hope to have it operational by the end of the month.

"The crane itself will be used for some of our major customers in handling of their bulk products," said Rase.

And the new crane isn't replacing their older one.

"We have one that's basically the same crane, although its age is a lot older than this one. This one of course is brand new, it's never been used. And the one we have out there was installed somewhere in the mid-80's I believe," said Rase.

He added, "They'll work together on opportunities when we can do that, but the other opportunity is they can work separately on two different vessels. And production will go up because you have two running instead of one."

It means they can unload cargo faster.

Plus, the new crane has an 80-ton lifting capacity and can reach across any vessel that comes in.

"It's a continuation of the port and its investment in the port and in the businesses that use the port, which generally are local businesses. And this crane will help us to help them to be more efficient as well as helping ourselves to be more efficient," said Rase.

The crane was built in New Iberia at a price of $15 million which the port paid for entirely.

