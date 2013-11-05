Oakdale authorities investigating homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oakdale man accused in grandfather's death

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

An 18-year-old Oakdale man is accused in the shooting death of his grandfather.

According to Oakdale Police Chief Scotty LaBorde, the victim is 64-year-old Norman Johnson.

Laken Johnson is being charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Bond has not been set.

LaBorde said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the home on Beck Avenue in Oakdale that the two shared.

Norman Johnson died of a single gunshot wound to the chest/torso area,

LaBorde said Norman Johnson raised his grandson.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

