Oakdale man accused in grandfather's death

An 18-year-old Oakdale man is accused in the shooting death of his grandfather.

According to Oakdale Police Chief Scotty LaBorde, the victim is 64-year-old Norman Johnson.

Laken Johnson is being charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Bond has not been set.

LaBorde said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the home on Beck Avenue in Oakdale that the two shared.

Norman Johnson died of a single gunshot wound to the chest/torso area,

LaBorde said Norman Johnson raised his grandson.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.