Continuum of Care seeking donations for winter drive

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care is seeking donations for this year's "Winter Drive-By" event that will help provide items to the area's homeless and less fortunate.

"This is the second year we're participating in the event," said Kristina Messina, Director for the Continuum of Care and Special Needs Projects. "We wanted to participate in a national campaign that raises awareness for the needy."

The event coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. This year, the Continuum of Care wants to focus their item distribution on toiletries rather than food or clothing items.

"There are many places in the area who accept food and clothing donations and we saw a need for the items that are a little harder to come by, like toiletries and toothbrushes and things like that," Messina said.

The event will take place Nov. 14 and 15 at the Calcasieu Parish Multipurpose Building on Moeling Street in Lake Charles. On both days, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., those in need will be able to come pick up the donated items.

"Of course, our target is low-income individuals, but no one will be turned away," Messina said.

Those interested in making donations can do so at 2001 Moeling Street until this Friday at 5 p.m.

