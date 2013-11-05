Louisiana Traveler - Crawfish artist - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Crawfish artist

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) -

A Hackberry woman is taking her sense of humor and love of crawfish to turn mud bugs into pieces of art. Dorcil "Crawfish Jackie" Albair has been making crawfish art since the early 1990s.

"We had a big, old crawfish boil," recalled Albair. "My husband said that he had the awfullest dream last night. He dreamed that them crawfish was boiling him. I said 'Really!' And I laughed and made one called "Cajun Boil."

Albair does all her work in her Hackberry workshop, not far from the Calcasieu Ship Channel. She makes one just for the holidays. It's called, "Santa Claws and Randolph the Red-Nosed Gator." You can find her crawfish masterpieces all across the country. Many were sold in souvenir gift shops. 

"Well now that there is crawfish poker night. A couple of them kinda cheats. See, one of them is slipping the ace under there, under the table," she said.

Jackie says her goal is to make people happy.

"I think of the crazy things I see people doing ... And myself. Myself. Laughs. I try to make it humorous. We don't laugh enough. People don't laugh enough. There is so much sadness and we don't appreciate what laughter we do have. I love to see people laugh," she said.

For more information on Crawfish Jackie, call 337-3774.

Copyright 2013  KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly