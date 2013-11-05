Two arrested following report of meth lab at Ragley residence - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two arrested following report of meth lab at Ragley home

Chance Burnsworth (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Chance Burnsworth (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Melissa Langley (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Melissa Langley (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

Two arrests have been made following the report of a possible methamphetamine lab at a home on Jersey Drive in Ragley.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the report at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a search of the home led to the discovery of chemicals used to create or power a clandestine lab.

Chance W. Burnsworth, 29, and Melissa J. Langley, 43, were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of creation/operation of a clandestine lab, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (powered meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Langley was also charged with possession of CDS III (Hydrocodone).

Burnsworth's bond was set at $36,000, and Langley's bond was set at $32,000. Both bonds were set by Judge Ronald Ware.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

