Sulphur man booked on sex charge

A Sulphur man is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Adam J. Louviere, 51, was arrested following an investigation into a complaint filed Sept. 15.

Louviere was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Bond was set at $40,000 by Judge Ron Ware.

