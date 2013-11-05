Moss Bluff man booked on fourth offense DWI

A Moss Bluff man has been booked on fourth offense DWI, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin R. Myers, 30, was arrested around midnight Saturday following a traffic stop on U.S. 171 North in Moss Bluff.

Authorities said Myers was pulled over after the vehicle he was driving was observed swerving into the opposite lane of travel several times.

Authorities said Myers, the driver, performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit to a breath intoxilyzer test.

Authorities said Myers has had three DWI arrests since 2009. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI, fourth offense.

Judge Ron Ware set bond in the case at $21,500.

