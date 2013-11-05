SOWELA picks up $60K donation

The following is a news release from SOWELA:

Mrs. Lisa Bonin Schram, on behalf of the Captain Daniel and Katarina Moeling Goos Foundation, presented a $60,000 gift to Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College (SOWELA).



The Goos (pronounced "goss") Foundation is the first Lake Charles donor to contribute to the College's capital campaign that will help provide $960,000 in local matching funds needed for the construction of an $8 million Student Union building to be built in 2015.



This building project is part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System's (LCTCS) ACT 360 initiative resulting from the passage of Senate Bill 204. ACT 360 provides an 8-1 match in funding for the $8 million Student Union building at SOWELA's Lake Charles campus and a new $10 million building in Jennings. This statewide initiative requires the local communities to provide approximately $34 million in matching funds in order to access $251 million for the construction of 27 new facilities located throughout the campuses of LCTCS.



"When we, the Board of Trustees of the Goos Foundation learned of the 8-1 match and how much it would benefit SOWELA we wanted to help as much as possible," said Mrs. Schram. "It is an honor to present this gift to SOWELA Technical Community College on behalf of the Goos Foundation. The Board of Trustees has watched SOWELA's continued growth and amazing contributions to the education of our fellow citizens, and we are pleased to be able to help. We look forward to working with SOWELA in the future."



"We are thankful that the Goos Foundation has contributed so generously," said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, Chancellor. "We have been very aware of the Goos Foundation's legacy of generosity and deeply appreciate Lisa's involvement in making this gift a reality. It is gifts such as this that enhance SOWELA's ability to provide the educational programs and services needed to build a qualified workforce for southwest Louisiana."



"The 8 to 1 match provides an investment by the private sector and private citizens in the future of education and to the students attending SOWELA," said Randy Jolly, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. "Gifts to SOWELA as part of the ACT 360 initiative means that for every $1 dollar given, the State will match it with an $8 investment. With SOWELA proving to be a catalyst in educating a much-needed workforce, the new Student Union building will become the hub of activity for the campus community. Having the new student union building will free up existing space that can be repurposed for classrooms and labs which will help SOWELA build additional capacity for workforce development."



"As a life long resident, the history of our city and my lineage to the Goos family has always interested me," said Erik Jessen, program coordinator and instructor of graphic arts at SOWELA. "Captain Daniel Goos was an industrial pioneer who saw a great opportunity in utilizing our waterways. He was also an inspirational figure that gave to those who were in need during hard economic times. It's wonderful to see that the Goos spirit of giving is still alive today with the Captain Daniel and Katarina Moeling Goos Foundation.

It is this history of lake Charles and the future to come, involving SOWELA and myself, that makes me proud to be part of the Goos lineage and part of the SOWELA family."



Founded in 1938, SOWELA Technical Community College is a member of the Louisiana Community College System. It is based in Lake Charles and also operates the Morgan Smith facility in Jennings.

