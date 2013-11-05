C-SPAN bus makes stop in Lake Charles

The C-SPAN bus was in town on Tuesday.

The bus tour coincides with the premiere of season two of the series, "First Ladies."

Students at Washington-Marion in Lake Charles got a chance to board the bus and see interactive technology about C-SPAN's in-depth public affairs coverage.

"We have a program called, ‘Video Library,' which has more than 200,000 hours of video content which the students can use in the classroom. We also have a teacher's resource capability C-SPAN classroom which over 70,000 teachers around the country use to teach government and civics using our network, so there's a lot inside the bus. There's a lot of great educational material they can use going forward once they get back in the classroom," said Doug Hemming, a C-SPAN marketing representative.

The bus tour also stopped at some other area schools before leaving Lake Charles.

