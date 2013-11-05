Fire board: Despite firefighters’ strike, Rosepine station operational

Rosepine volunteer firefighters walked out last week, upset over outdated equipment.

On Monday, the Vernon Parish Fire District Board met and stressed that the Rosepine station is still operational.

It is being manned by outside firefighters, but members say the town is still protected.

"The Rosepine station firefighters walked out on Wednesday evening. We received the call the station was back up and going within 30 minutes. The Town of Rosepine was never without coverage. They were never without coverage," said Don Haymon, chairman of the board.

When asked about the outdated equipment, members said they are in the process of working on a solution.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.