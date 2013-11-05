Donelon: Nearly 93,000 face canceled policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon's office says nearly 93,000 people in Louisiana won't be able to keep their current insurance coverage because of the federal health overhaul.

Donelon asked insurance companies doing business in Louisiana for a tally of how many customers had existing plans that can't continue under President Barack Obama's health care law.

By Tuesday, the insurance department said the companies reported just under 92,800 people will lose their current coverage because their insurance policies don't meet federal requirements.

A few insurers haven't yet sent back a response, so the number of people whose coverage is being canceled could grow larger.

Donelon says most of the policies are for people who pay for their own insurance, rather than getting it through their workplace or some other group.

