Fournet memorial statue installed at Veterans Memorial Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fournet memorial statue installed at Veterans Memorial Park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The First Lt. Douglas B. Fournet Memorial statue was installed Monday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach, local veterans and members of the Mayor's Armed Services Commission were on hand.

The memorial dedication will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the park, located on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A reception will follow in the Contraband Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Fournet, a Lake Charles native, was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in April 1970, for his selfless act of sacrifice in May of 1968 during the Vietnam War.

Family members will be on hand. The public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

