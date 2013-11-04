Third gender option at birth? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Third gender option at birth?

Germany will now legally recognize a third gender for babies born with both male and female characteristics. (Source: ARD/CNN) Germany will now legally recognize a third gender for babies born with both male and female characteristics. (Source: ARD/CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you drive I-10 eastbound near the Iowa area you'll be pleased to know that all that work around the Hwy 165 area is done ahead of time. More on that good news at noon.

Also today, a noticeable change at the gun range – more women are turning away from pepper spray and opting for a gun.  

Find out why more moms are packing heat these days.

Plus, many women are taking charge of their own fertility – choosing to keep their eggs in frozen storage. We'll take a look at this trend and hear from a Louisiana fertility specialist.

While we're on the subject of births, you may want to check out an interesting story out of Germany. As of Friday, that is the first country in Europe to allow parents to not specify their child's gender on birth certificates. You can read more HERE.

In weather, Ben tells me clouds will increase today with highs warming up to the 70s with lows tonight only in the upper 50s to near 60. Some rain may return on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. You can get more details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

