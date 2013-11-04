Sulphur stadium tax proposal on Nov. 16 ballot

Voters in portions of Sulphur and Carlyss will go to the polls on Saturday, Nov. 16 to vote on a proposal that would renovate Matt Walker stadium at Sulphur High School.

A proposal to rebuild the stadium failed by two votes earlier this year.

School board officials have made a few changes for this time around.

Early voting began Saturday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 with the exception of Sunday. Early voting takes place at Registrar of Voters' offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.