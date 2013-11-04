Industries confront Louisiana's skilled labor gap

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Harahan manufacturing company has had to recruit outside Louisiana for skilled trade workers. The Laitram Corp. isn't alone in its difficulty finding trained workers for such jobs as electricians and welders.

Turner Industries Group project manager Rodney Landry tells New Orleans CityBusiness (http://bit.ly/1aEuZpa) that the industrial construction and vessel fabrication company expects its Gulf Coast sites to be 12,000 workers short over the next two years.

Landry says one reason is that high schools have been doing less trade labor training for about 20 years.

He notes that the oil and gas industry could add 30,000 technical jobs over the coming decade.

Laitram and Turner are among companies working with community colleges and universities to train new workers for jobs.

Information from: New Orleans CityBusiness, http://www.neworleanscitybusiness.com

