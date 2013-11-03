Federal permit no longer needed on 2 LA wildlife management areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it has received word that a federal permit won't be needed any longer on two wildlife management areas on Army land in the Leesville area.

Louisiana hunting licenses will still be needed to hunt on the Fort Polk and Peason Ridge WMAs. That includes a $15 annual permit to hunt in state wildlife management areas. And anyone using a wildlife management area for anything, including sightseeing and birdwatching, must fill out a self-clearing permit available at information kiosks and at most WMA entrance roads.

Archery and small game hunters using the Cantonment Area within the Army installation will still need visitor passes to get through security gates.

Fort Polk and Peason Ridge WMAs provide more than 138,000 acres for public outdoor recreation.

