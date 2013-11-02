Annual Wounded Warriors Hunt held in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Annual Wounded Warriors Hunt held in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Wounded Warriors Hunt took place Saturday morning in Lake Charles.

Four hunters, who are veterans, went out and came back with two deer and two hogs.

The event is put on each year by the Good Neighbor Hunting Club and other sponsors to show appreciation for those who have served our country.

Cheryl Burns, secretary of the Good Neighbor Hunting Club said, "We have one that's coming from the Alexandria area and one that's from Leesville. The others are more local."

Joshua Droddy, one of the Wounded Warrior Hunt participants, said, "it was a great morning had a lot of action, got to see a lot and just so thankful to be able to come out here and do this. Events like this help us go out and meet other people and other veterans and slowly get back to a normal way of life."

Chuck Williams, who runs the Wounded Warriors Association of East Texas and West Louisiana, also participated in Saturday's hunt.

He said, "It's good therapy for us, too, to still be around the soldiers. We look at them and it's like looking at ourselves in a mirror. We've been there before and if we see certain things in some of them we can tell them, ‘Hey, you might need to go talk to somebody man.' "

Another hunt was scheduled for Saturday evening.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

