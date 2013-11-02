Sandy Hill to cover Rosepine Fire Department during strike

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rosepine's Volunteer firefighters resigned.

They say it's because the Vernon Parish Fire Board won't work with them. And it's been going on for years.

They held a similar strike last year that went on for about four weeks. But they came back when they said the board agreed to work with them.

But to date, they say nothing has changed and they're tired of being discriminated against.

They say because their fire equipment doesn't meet certain requirements, residents in the area are actually paying more for house insurance than places like Beauregard.

Rosepine VFD's Deputy Chief Robert West said, "Beauregard District is rated between a four and five each year. And we're rated a 7 every year for the last 15 years. We never come down because we don't have the proper equipment to work with in Vernon Parish. We want to be like Beauregard and the rest of the parishes that have lower insurance, because your house insurance is based on what your fire response and equipment is rated."

Sandy Hill VFD's Chief, Hoy Duhon said, "I mean we get enough calls ourselves and then having to cover that area, it'll be the response time because it's a pretty good ways."

Sandy Hill's VFD will be covering for Rosepine. But they say response time will be delayed.

KPLC reached out to several board members for a comment but calls were not returned by news time.

