International Family Day in the Park 2013 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

International Family Day in the Park held

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The International Family Day filled Lock Park with the many nationalities and cultures that call Southwest Louisiana home.

This year's theme was, "Giving Back to the Community."

There were activities for the kids and cultural booths for people to explore. Organizers said it's a way for them to educate others on different cultures that make us all unique.

"God made us of all nationalities and he did that because he didn't want everybody to look alike. He didn't want everybody to be alike - even though when you open us up we are all alike inside under out skin. But we all have a uniqueness about ourselves. So each one can teach one," said C. Salemah Broussard.

The one day event ended with a free gumbo.

