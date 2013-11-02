CPSB encourages health with first employee 5K, one-mile fun run

It started as an idea to help give Calcasieu Parish School Board employees a jump start into fitness and wellness.

Now, that idea is a reality with more than 1,000 employees and their immediate family taking part in the school board's first ever 5K race and fun run.

The run was held behind the Civic Center and people of all ages participated.

The event is part of the CPSB Wellness Program, which was designed to help promote health and wellness to all employees.

"I'm most excited that our employees are taking a commitment to health so they can be role models to our children and basically piggyback the initiative we have in our schools with the Dare to be Healthy program," said Risk manager for CPSB, Skylar Giardina.

School board officials said while the event offers a lot of benefits, the ultimate goal is to make employees healthier and happier.

KPLC. All rights reserved. Copyright 2013