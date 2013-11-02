Lake Charles charter schools host 'Boys to Men Conference' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles charter schools host 'Boys to Men Conference'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Willie King said he's lucky to have a father that's constantly involved in his life.

"Every time I'm sick and I go to my bed and I cry, he'll come get me and bring me to his bed," said King.

King is only 10-years-old, but he tells stories of his relationship with his dad at the second annual Boys to Men Conference.

The conference is hosted by Lake Charles Charter and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academies.

"It's getting men involved with boys and teaching them how to become men and so we think a male role model makes a huge difference in a child's life," said Kings Father.

Fathers and father figures came together with their sons in an effort to strengthen male involvement within the lives of their children.

After guest speakers, participants took part in breakout sessions in classrooms that address topics like bullying, health and wellness, education, and diversity.

It was the classrooms, where parents and children set goals and made commitments.

"I think respect is going to be high on the list as well as doing things together, encouraging men to do things with their kid often," said King's father.

And King was not the only kid thankful for a male influence and sharing what he's learned.

"He taught me to be nice to people and not be mean just because you don't get what you want," said Isaac Benjamin.

And crowd or no crown, King is happy to say why a father is important.

"Because they love us, they play with us, and comfort us," said King.

