Port of Lake Charles receives new cargo unloader

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Ship pilots say the new crane at the Port of Lake Charles is the tallest structure to ever make passage between the industrial canal and the Port Bulk Terminal 1. The transport of the roughly 175-foot-tall structure was approved by the Harbor Safety Committee and the Coast Guard.

Port Operations Manager Todd Henderson was there as the $15 million ship unloader crane reached its destination at about noon on Friday, November 1. The trip took about 2-3 hours and included crossing under low-hanging power lines, which Entergy had to shut off temporarily to allow the equipment to pass.

"It's going to give us the ability to unload two ships at a time or we could put both unloaders on one vessel if it's big enough to accommodate it," said Henderson. "It's a pretty big deal for the port  It's going to allow us to discharge a lot more cargo faster and more efficiently and it will help with the new Lake Charles Clean Energy project."

On Monday, November 4, crews will maneuver the ship unloader to the dock for permanent installation, estimated to take between 8 and 10 hours.

