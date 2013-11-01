CPSO Training Academy to hold graduation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO Training Academy to hold graduation

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A graduation ceremony will be held for cadets with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy on November 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Contraband Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

This will be the 106th Basic Law Enforcement Graduation Ceremony for the academy.

Thirty-three (33) cadets will participate in the commencement ceremony. They represent the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, the DeRidder Police Department, the Eunice Police Department, the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the McNeese State University Police Department, the Oakdale Police Department, the Sulphur Police Department, the Rayne Police Department, and the Westlake Police Department.

The CPSO Training Academy trains all law enforcement agencies in Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis Parishes.

