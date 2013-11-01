LDWF: Hunters should be alert for whooping cranes

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to remind hunters to be on the lookout for whooping cranes in Louisiana marshes, as various seasons for migratory and waterfowl hunting are upon us.

The warning comes in light of the Youth Waterfowl Weekend, set for November 2-3 in Southern Louisiana.



The birds have been reintroduced into the wild through a program with the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area. The program has been active since 2011. Cranes have been dispersed in Acadia, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and Vermilion parishes.

According to a news release from the LDWF, "Anyone encountering whooping cranes in the wild is advised to observe them from a distance and minimize any disturbance. Hunters are cautioned to positively identify their targets as game birds before shooting."

Whooping cranes are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and cannot be pursued, harassed, captured or killed. For assistance in identifying whooping cranes, check out this brochure put out by the LDWF.



A schedule of hunting seasons for migratory and waterfowl is available HERE.



Hunters are encouraged to report whooping crane sightings and may do so by calling 337-536-9400, ext. 4 or emailing szimorski@wlf.la.gov.

To report illegal behavior regarding whooping cranes, call the LDWF Enforcement Division's Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511.

For more information, contact Bo Boehringer at 225-765-5115 or bboehringer@wlf.la.gov.

