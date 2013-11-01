Lake Charles school celebrates All Saints Day

On November 1, also known as All Saints Day, Saint Margaret Catholic School held the "Parade of Saints."

The observance began with a mass involving first through eighth grade students, with each student dressed as their favorite saint.

"Today is the day where you celebrate all the saints and their qualities. I am Saint Lucy. She's the patron of eyes," said Jillian Primeaux, a seventh grade student at Saint Margaret.

"I am the Blessed Catherine of St. Augustine. She was born on May 3, 1872. Whenever she was 15, she left to go to Canada, and it was the day before her 16th birthday, and she stayed there until she died. She was 36," said Soleigha Mouton, a seventh grade student at the school.

November 2 marks All Souls day or Dia de los Meurtos in many Latin American cultures.

