Parade of Saints - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Parade of Saints

(SOURCE: KPLC) (SOURCE: KPLC)
(SOURCE: KPLC) (SOURCE: KPLC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you travel I-10 eastbound you need to be aware of a big shutdown at the Kinder exit starting tomorrow. It all has to do with bridge repairs in the area. We'll explain what you need to know about detours at noon. More information is also available online HERE.

Meanwhile, near Kinder an oil well continues to cause some concern. We'll have an update on how State Police is handling the situation there. You can read more about it HERE.

Also today, some local students take the time to remember the Saints on this All Saints Day.

In weather, skies have cleared up quite a bit since this morning's sound of thick fog. Ben says expect cooler temperatures and light winds. Will we need a jacket for tonight's games? Find out about that and our weekend conditions during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly