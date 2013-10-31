Cameron Prairie NWR visitor center closed

BELL CITY, La. (AP) - The Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge's visitor center in Bell City is closed through Tuesday for plumbing repairs.

Diane Borden-Billiot, visitor services manager for the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex, says the building's septic system went out.

She says employees can use facilities at the refuge's shop yard down the street, but that is not open to the public.

Borden-Billiot says this is a slow season when 10 to 15 people a day may enter the visitors' center.

She says it will reopen as soon as possible. The 9,621-acre refuge itself remains open.

It's about 25 miles southeast of Lake Charles, at a spot where two major flyways meet. The refuge is important for migratory birds and attracts about 30,000 people a year.

Online:

http://www.fws.gov/refuges/profiles/index.cfm?id=43612

