Some trick-or-treaters celebrate a day early

If you didn't know any better, you'd think it was Oct. 31.

"Anytime is a great time to celebrate Halloween," said Peyton Soileau.

And with a very high chance of rain on Halloween this year, many celebrated a day early.

Jennings, Welsh and Iowa are some of the towns that got an early start on Oct. 30.

"It's just wonderful seeing the community out, having a good time and all the kids dressed up," said Linda Clayton.

When asked about the change, it was all the same answer. Residents said it was no trick, but an actual treat.

"Since the weather is supposed to be bad Thursday, I think this works out much better," said Clayton.

"I think it turned out great," said Kacey Edgar. "I'd rather be out tonight when you know the weather is good than tomorrow when it could be possibly bad and the kids are upset."

Some residents from towns deciding to keep trick-or-treating on the 31st didn't even want to take a chance.

"I'm very happy," said Ashley Leger. "I'm actually from Lake Charles, so we came to Iowa since it's supposed to rain tomorrow."

