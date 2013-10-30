Library materials delivered to you - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Library materials delivered to you

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's a new, personalized service that libraries in Calcasieu Parish have for those who can't physically make it to the library.

Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have a new service called "Library-To-Go." 

"Basically, what we are trying to do is bring the library outside of the library walls and out into the community," explained Outreach Librarian Jayme Champagne.

Champagne said their main focus is delivery to those homebound or at, "places like nursing homes, group homes, daycares and things like that we also can bring library materials to them."

And someone from the library will actually come to your door with whatever it is you ordered.

Jimmie Moriarty uses Library-To-Go.

"I usually do audio books and also the easy read books that are on tape are really nice too," said Moriarty.

Moriarty was a library user for much of her life, even volunteering at one after retiring. But since her vision declined, this service brings the library to her.

"I can't drive with my vision and my friends are just wonderful about taking me places but this makes me feel more independent," explained Moriarty.

Plus, the delivery service is free.

"It's funded through the library's budget and this is something that Pam Edwards, head of public services for the library, has been wanting to do for a long time and we just got funding for it this year," said Champagne.

And even better, "you don't have any late fees, you don't have to worry about turning them in because she does that," said Moriarty.

Library officials make trips every three weeks for those homebound, and once a month for facilities.

"It's nice you get to visit with them, too, and you get to know them and I think they look forward to visiting with you," said Champagne.

Moriarty said, "the library is there for anyone who wants to use it, all you have to do is get there, and if you can't get there, this is a great thing."

Since the program began Sept. 1, 24 people and three facilities are using the service.

Applications are available at any Calcasieu Parish Public Library or here: http://calcasieulibrary.org/librarytogo

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly