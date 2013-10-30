Library materials delivered to you

It's a new, personalized service that libraries in Calcasieu Parish have for those who can't physically make it to the library.

Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have a new service called "Library-To-Go."



"Basically, what we are trying to do is bring the library outside of the library walls and out into the community," explained Outreach Librarian Jayme Champagne.

Champagne said their main focus is delivery to those homebound or at, "places like nursing homes, group homes, daycares and things like that we also can bring library materials to them."

And someone from the library will actually come to your door with whatever it is you ordered.

Jimmie Moriarty uses Library-To-Go.

"I usually do audio books and also the easy read books that are on tape are really nice too," said Moriarty.

Moriarty was a library user for much of her life, even volunteering at one after retiring. But since her vision declined, this service brings the library to her.

"I can't drive with my vision and my friends are just wonderful about taking me places but this makes me feel more independent," explained Moriarty.

Plus, the delivery service is free.

"It's funded through the library's budget and this is something that Pam Edwards, head of public services for the library, has been wanting to do for a long time and we just got funding for it this year," said Champagne.

And even better, "you don't have any late fees, you don't have to worry about turning them in because she does that," said Moriarty.

Library officials make trips every three weeks for those homebound, and once a month for facilities.

"It's nice you get to visit with them, too, and you get to know them and I think they look forward to visiting with you," said Champagne.

Moriarty said, "the library is there for anyone who wants to use it, all you have to do is get there, and if you can't get there, this is a great thing."

Since the program began Sept. 1, 24 people and three facilities are using the service.

Applications are available at any Calcasieu Parish Public Library or here: http://calcasieulibrary.org/librarytogo

