J.D. Clifton gets ‘Rowdy for Reading,’ recognizes students’ academic achievement

Students at J.D. Clifton Elementary in Lake Charles had their first "Leader In Me Synergy Assembly" and "Rowdy for Reading" kickoff event on Wednesday.

The assembly recognized the accomplishments of students who made the banner or honor roll, met accelerated reader goals, outstanding behavior as well as class awards. They also kicked off the "Rowdy" program to foster a love of reading.

"Today, we're having our first leader in me synergy assembly to celebrate the accomplishments of our students so far this school year and we are kicking off our ‘Rowdy for Reading' program. Our purpose for reading is to make sure that all of our kids are reading on grade level … that they all meet their weekly A-R goal that is set so that they can become proficient readers," said Pamela Bell, principal.

Parents and community members were also in attendance.

The "Rowdy for Reading" program is made possible by Cheniere Energy.



