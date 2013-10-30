Fall graduating class enjoys ‘Grad Fest’ at McNeese

McNeese State University's fall graduating class enjoyed a "Grad Fest" celebration on Wednesday.

The McNeese Alumni Association hosts the event.

While there, students picked up their caps and gowns, graduation announcements and class rings. They also took graduation pictures and had to pay those outstanding fees to make sure they get their diplomas.

"Today, we have over 700 McNeese students that will be graduating. They'll stop by here and be able to do everything necessary to prepare for that. They'll pick up their cap and gowns, order their invitations, take a free color photo," said Joyce Patterson, Director of Alumni Affairs.

"I'm really, really excited. It's been a long stretch, but I can't be happier to graduate," said Emily DeWitt, student.

"Actually, I'm really excited to be graduating. I actually just applied to LSU to get my doctorate in ruminate nutrition. So, hopefully with this next degree, I'll be able to pursue what I want to do which is get a career in academia, hopefully return to McNeese and teach," said Carrie Klein, student.

