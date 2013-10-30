Fall graduating class enjoys ‘Grad Fest’ at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fall graduating class enjoys ‘Grad Fest’ at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University's fall graduating class enjoyed a "Grad Fest" celebration on Wednesday.

The McNeese Alumni Association hosts the event.

While there, students picked up their caps and gowns, graduation announcements and class rings. They also took graduation pictures and had to pay those outstanding fees to make sure they get their diplomas.

"Today, we have over 700 McNeese students that will be graduating. They'll stop by here and be able to do everything necessary to prepare for that. They'll pick up their cap and gowns, order their invitations, take a free color photo," said Joyce Patterson, Director of Alumni Affairs.

"I'm really, really excited. It's been a long stretch, but I can't be happier to graduate," said Emily DeWitt, student.

"Actually, I'm really excited to be graduating. I actually just applied to LSU to get my doctorate in ruminate nutrition. So, hopefully with this next degree, I'll be able to pursue what I want to do which is get a career in academia, hopefully return to McNeese and teach," said Carrie Klein, student.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly