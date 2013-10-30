Sulphur man facing indecent behavior, carnal knowledge charges

A 41-year-old Sulphur man is accused of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a juvenile following an investigation by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler said Todd Falgout is accused of inappropriate behavior with a female juvenile. He was arrested Oct. 24 and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on $140,000 bond.

Charges against Falgout include one count of indecent behavior and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.