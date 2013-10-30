Gulf platform owner sued over deadly 2012 blast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Filipino worker who was severely burned in a deadly explosion on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico last year is suing the platform's owner and operator.

Lawyers for Renato Dominguez filed the suit against Houston-based Black Elk Energy LLC in a county court in Galveston, Texas, on Oct. 16.

Dominguez was working as a pipefitter when the November 2012 explosion injured him and killed three other workers.

Dominguez's attorneys say the 53-year-old has been permanently disfigured by burns on his face and most of his body.

The suit seeks unspecified damages against Black Elk and several other companies. It accuses them of failing to properly train and supervise workers or provide them with adequate safety equipment.

A call to Black Elk for comment wasn't immediately returned.

