Man survives after cellphone deflects bullet

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom

A trial date has been set in the case of Dr. Peter LaFuria. At noon, we'll tell you when the case will be tried and where it will take place.

We now know the name of the man shot by Calcasieu Parish deputies last night at a home on Copperleaf Drive. He's been placed under arrest and faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer. Details on what happened coming up at noon.

Also today, a gas station clerk held up at gunpoint nearly lost his life after being shot in the chest. Many are calling his survival a miracle – his cell phone in his shirt pocket stopped the bullet!

Plus, he was cute as a bug when he was a piglet, but now that a Texas woman's pig is all grown up, she's risking her own freedom to keep him.

In weather, Ben says look for more clouds as the day progresses. It should be windy as well, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tomorrow is expected to be marked by storms that could be strong or severe.





