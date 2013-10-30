Armed man shot by deputies facing charges

Two Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies shot a man on Copperleaf Drive, south of Lake Charles, on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso tells 7 News that deputies responded to a call regarding a dispute between neighbors involving a gun around 7:15 p.m.

In a news release from Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers on Wednesday, Myers said 67-year-old Carroll J. Comeaux is accused of verbally assaulting his neighbor who was working in his yard, "with racial slurs and curse words." Comeaux allegedly pointed a shotgun at him.

"Deputies attempted to make contact with Comeaux at his residence but got no response. They went around the house and looked into a window and observed Comeaux sitting at a dining table. He got up from the chair and grabbed a shotgun and a spotlight. As deputies continued to identify themselves and ordered Comeaux to drop his weapon, Comeaux ignored their loud verbal demands and came to the front door holding the spotlight and shotgun. He exited the front door and pointed the shotgun in the direction of the deputies. Deputies fired at Comeaux striking him twice," Myers said.

Mancuso said Comeaux was shot once in the abdomen and in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Myers said his injuries were non-life threatening and he remains in the hospital.



Comeaux will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center upon his hospital release on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm and one count of aggravated assault. Bond is pending.



Louisiana State Police is now heading up the investigation, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting. At this time, the name of the suspect or officers are not being released. Mancuso said they are conducting their own internal investigation.

"I feel like my deputies did the right thing. The suspect did not comply with their demands and when we are met face-to-face with a gun, we are going to take appropriate action. It's unfortunate that this had to happen, but when a gun is involved -- the suspect usually does not win," said Mancuso.

Mancuso added they believe that alcohol and drugs may have been a factor in the shooting.

