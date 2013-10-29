City to hold ribbon-cutting for new Lake Charles City Court faci - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City to hold ribbon-cutting for new Lake Charles City Court facility

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lake Charles City Court at 118 West Mill Street at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The ceremony will be in courtroom A, on the first floor.

According to city officials, the new facility is a 22,000-square-foot building with two courtrooms and offices for the city judges of Divisions A and B and their staffs, violations division, civil division, city prosecutor and Ward 3 marshal.

Tours will be given of the new facility. The public is encouraged to attend.

Construction began on the facility in 2012. Total cost was $5.6 million, including the land. Officials said funding was provided by several different local agencies.

A news release from the city states that in 2001, "the Lake Charles City Council adopted an ordinance assessing a $10 fee as part of court fines to pay for the cost of a new building. The fees accumulated and provided the $1 million that came from City Court for the new building project. The fees will continue to be used to repay the $3 million loan made to the City of Lake Charles for the new facility by the Calcasieu Parish Trust Authority."

"The City of Lake Charles contributed $525,000 toward the construction of the facility and $436,520 for the land purchased in 2006. Additionally, as part of the Ryan Street Streetscape project, the City of Lake Charles funded $374,166 on improvements on Mill Street, from Ryan Street to Ann Street, the block where the new City Court is located. Other funding sources for the new City Court included $250,000 from the Ward 3 Marshal's Office and $500,000 from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury through the Calcasieu Parish Trust Authority," the release continues.

